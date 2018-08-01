Transcript for An inside look at the DMZ, the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea

The DMZ is the most. Fortified border in the world. But when you go there when you leave Seoul which is this huge. Huge. Modern city. And drive north about thirty miles and you start really fancy. The history you start really sensing the danger. There are land mines one game. Massive barbed wire fences and when you finally get you could really cross yourself into the North Korea. I've been there are several times and when you're there you can see on occasion and North Korean soldier looked through the window hours they're new buildings or are low. They're inside there is practically nothing you have that table. Which really just is divided. In mind North Korean. OK you just passover through the middle at this table and in. Line policies microphones and walks out. Were. We're still saying that process period. Us it's great to upgrade it a little tense over here and it's. Half of it is and South Korea half of it is in North Korea. The border essentially runs down the center of that table so those officials will meet at those tables to discuss the Olympics they have said there just discussing the Olympic. Are there not North Korea world will join the Olympics that are being held in South Korea. When you walk other areas in a joint security area. You can hear the propaganda. Walking over the green. I mean you can keep feet away from you in your in another country in another part of the world. And and really what you see is just. Woods and greenery and it looks beautiful. And these buildings they've built up to make it look like Alice well. An innocent party or perhaps anyone. I flew along the border a few months ago the demilitarized zone. Ian and F sixteen and we flew in the daytime the pilot tell me that during the night he'd be so clear where that borders darts and hands. Because. All of North Korea is a darkness. All of South Korea. He's in light bright vivid lights of this prosperous country in the south compared to the north where they are in virtual. Liberal art. I.

