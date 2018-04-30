ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan bombing that killed 25

More
The Afghan government said Monday's first explosion in Kabul came from an attacker who was on a motorcycle.
1:19 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan bombing that killed 25

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54831571,"title":"ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan bombing that killed 25","duration":"1:19","description":"The Afghan government said Monday's first explosion in Kabul came from an attacker who was on a motorcycle.","url":"/International/video/isis-claims-responsibility-afghan-bombing-killed-25-including-54831571","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.