Transcript for ISIS 'clearly responsible for genocide,' Tillerson says

As we make progress in defeating iasis in denying them their California. They're terrorists members have things continue to target multiple religions. And ethnic groups for rated. Kidnapping and slight month and even death. To remove any ambiguity from previous statements or reports by the State Department. The crime of genocide requires three elements specific acts. With specific intent to destroy. In whole or in part specific people. Members of national ethnic racial. Or religious Evers. Specific act. Specific and specific people. Application of the law to the facts in hand leads to the conclusion. Crisis is clearly responsible for genocide against his duties. Christians and Shi a Muslims in areas this controls. For pest control. Iasis golfer responsible for crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing directed at these same groups. And in some cases against Sunni Muslims. Kurds and other minorities. More recently arsons is claimed responsibility for attacks on Christian pilgrims are churches in Egypt.

