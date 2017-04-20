Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons

Syria still has up to three tons of chemical weapons, Israeli defense officials said Wednesday in the first specific intelligence assessment of President Bashar Assad's weapons capabilities since a deadly chemical attack earlier this month.
Israeli defense officials say Syria still has up to three tons of chemical weapons three times. The assessment coming two weeks after that horrific attack that killed more than eighty Syrian civilians and the head of the international chemical weapons. Watchdog group says that the lab tests show undeniable evidence that the victims were exposed to Sarin nerve gas or a similar bay and toxin. Meanwhile Syria has reported being removed its military jets from the air base targeted in the US missile strike re lit locating them to a Russian base. To protect them from any other missile attacks.

