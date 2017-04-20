-
Now Playing: Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons
-
Now Playing: Australia's Uluru turns into temporary waterfall after rainfall
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry opens up about needing therapy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast
-
Now Playing: President Trump dodges questions about North Korea's foiled missile strike
-
Now Playing: North Korea says it's 'ready' for US attack as Pence heads to Japan
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls for general election on June 8
-
Now Playing: North Korea remains defiant after its failed missile launch over the weekend
-
Now Playing: 2 horses die, 5 horses rescued from frozen pond
-
Now Playing: Benedict XVI has beer, party for 90th birthday at Vatican
-
Now Playing: North Korea 'will test missiles weekly,' senior official tells BBC
-
Now Playing: Suicide bomb in Syria leaves more than 120 dead
-
Now Playing: Cobwebs cover soccer field in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Mesmerizing lava flow down Mount Etna
-
Now Playing: What the failed missile launch means for North Korea
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise between US and North Korea
-
Now Playing: North Korean provocation
-
Now Playing: North Korea's ballistic missile test explodes seconds after blastoff
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis delivers Easter message to the world
-
Now Playing: One-on-One with Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson