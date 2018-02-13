Transcript for Israeli police recommend charging Netanyahu in corruption cases

Police and Israel are recommending corruption charges be filed against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli media is reporting that authorities want Netanyahu indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges. In connection with two corruption cases the prime minister is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars and lavish gifts from a Hollywood mogul. In exchange for arranging favorable coverage from a newspaper publisher. In Israel's attorney general will decide if charges will be filed Netanyahu is denying the claim.

