Transcript for Japanese students feared dead after avalanche

Breaking news overnight from Japan were an avalanche award into a ski resort this morning. The desperate search is underway for several people who are missing a lark of a high school students was caught up in the slide at least six of those students were found unconscious. Others from the group are among the missing the students for at the resort taking part in a mountain climbing exercise in the avalanche took place. And back in this country police in Las Vegas say there is no apparent reason for a deadly shooting on a public bus there words here. A man sitting in the back of the bus opened fire killing one man and injuring another while the bus was stopped on the famed Las Vegas Strip. A police say the gunmen then barricaded himself inside the vehicle prompting a four hour standoff. They say the 55 year old gunman is mentally ill he's in custody this morning facing murder as well as other charges.

