5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash

More
Four Americans were among five killed when a plane crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said.
1:19 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash
We begin now with the breaking news we've been following all morning long for Americans killed in a plane crash in Australia. They're chartered plane crashed into an outlet shopping center near mogul and shortly after take off and exploded upon impact killing all aboard. Flaming wreckage was scattered across the properties see it right there the mall had not yet open for the day and no one on the ground was injured. That's the good news the terrible news is that two of the four passengers have been identified by their families as great de haven and Russell much. Both from Texas they were on their way to play it a new golf course. What Ron relative describes as the trip of a lifetime yet their wives are believed to have been traveling with them in Australia. But were not on the plane this new video shows the plane clearly in trouble as it came over a busy highway. In full view of many people. On their way to work. Those explosions got off up to one another so upset to hear it blew up in his house are enough as well. As bluffs my low flying. The plane hit the roof and rear wall of several stories and destroyed cars in the parking lot. The Australian pilot is described as very experienced when an impeccable safety record the local governor says it's the worst aviation disaster in thirty years. We'll have the very latest coming up on Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45626809,"title":"5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash","duration":"1:19","description":"Four Americans were among five killed when a plane crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said.","url":"/International/video/killed-including-americans-australian-charter-plane-crash-45626809","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.