Kim Jong Un's half-brother killed in Malaysia: Reports

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was assassinated on Monday at Kuala Lumpur's international airport, according to South Korean media outlets citing government sources.
0:29 | 02/14/17

Transcript for Kim Jong Un's half-brother killed in Malaysia: Reports
