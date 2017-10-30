Korean baseball includes dance moves and booming cheers

More
The fans are spurred by cheerleaders to support their teams and create a sense of togetherness.
1:52 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Korean baseball includes dance moves and booming cheers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50816102,"title":"Korean baseball includes dance moves and booming cheers","duration":"1:52","description":"The fans are spurred by cheerleaders to support their teams and create a sense of togetherness.","url":"/International/video/korean-baseball-includes-dance-moves-booming-cheers-50816102","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.