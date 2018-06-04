Lightning seen over Japan's so-called James Bond volcano

The volcano has been erupting since the beginning of March.
0:24 | 04/06/18

Transcript for Lightning seen over Japan's so-called James Bond volcano
The Japanese volcano put on this spectacular. Show and lightning exploded a over the ashen scientists say this is a rare phenomenon that occurs when friction between ash particles. It produces electrical charges the volcano has been erupting from more than a month. It's pretty cool but scary at same time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

