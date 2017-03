Now Playing: Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town

Now Playing: Check out these adorable baby goats

Now Playing: Man escapes from car being swept away in Peru floods

Now Playing: Good Samaritan uses baseball bat to rescue driver

Now Playing: SUV crashes through convenience store

Now Playing: Hero cat named Grace saves couple from carbon monoxide poisoning

Now Playing: Premature baby hippo eats hay for the first time

Now Playing: Shining blue water caused by bioluminescence

Now Playing: Otters frolic in the snow at Chicago aquarium

Now Playing: Goldfish with its own 'wheelchair'

Now Playing: Police dashcam captures real-life game of cat and mouse

Now Playing: Truck crashes through ice as occupants drive across frozen Lake Winnipeg

Now Playing: Superintendent announces school snow day in music video

Now Playing: Snow falls (fast) in time lapse video

Now Playing: 103-year-old Utah man keeps on dancing

Now Playing: Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day by dyeing river green

Now Playing: 6-year-old avalanche search-and-rescue dog slides down snow

Now Playing: Moose chases group of snowboarders in Colorado

Now Playing: House on Lake Ontario sealed in ice