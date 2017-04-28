London police arrest 6 in raids, foiling active terrorist plot

British police said they have foiled an active terrorist plot following Thursday night raids in London and elsewhere in southeast England.
Transcript for London police arrest 6 in raids, foiling active terrorist plot
Police and London say they have soft an act of terror plot investigators are rested in a man on suspicion up planning an act of terrorism. They say the 27 year old suspect was caught carrying knives near prime minister Teresa maze office. And near the parliament building security source says the ban was already on the radar counterterrorism. Officer. It's a Pope Frances started his historic trip to Egypt with a busy first day was greeted at the airport in Cairo by the country's prime minister and church leaders. The Pope and met with the Egyptian president before heading off to a local university to meet with students speaking there. The Pope urged Egypt's leaders to teach students to reject violence and preach peace it follows the deadly attacks and Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

