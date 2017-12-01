Man Jumps Off World's Highest Bridge in China

More
A Chinese thrill seeker conducted the world's first jump from the highest bridge on earth in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
1:00 | 01/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man Jumps Off World's Highest Bridge in China
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44733565,"title":"Man Jumps Off World's Highest Bridge in China","duration":"1:00","description":"A Chinese thrill seeker conducted the world's first jump from the highest bridge on earth in southwest China's Yunnan Province.","url":"/International/video/man-jumps-off-worlds-highest-bridge-china-44733565","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.