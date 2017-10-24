Man stabs top Russian journalist at leading liberal radio station

A well-known journalist from a leading Russian liberal radio station is in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat allegedly by a man who broke into the station's offices in Moscow.
0:56 | 10/24/17

