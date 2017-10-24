Man ticketed for singing while driving

More
Taoufik Moalla was singing along to a C+C Music Factory song when he was pulled over by police.
1:57 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man ticketed for singing while driving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50690550,"title":"Man ticketed for singing while driving","duration":"1:57","description":"Taoufik Moalla was singing along to a C+C Music Factory song when he was pulled over by police.","url":"/International/video/man-ticketed-singing-driving-50690550","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.