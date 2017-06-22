Mosul's landmark Great Mosque of al-Nuri and leaning minaret destroyed

The Great Mosque of al-Nuri and its iconic leaning minaret was destroyed by ISIS militants in Mosul late Wednesday, according to the Iraqi government.
0:37 | 06/22/17

Transcript for Mosul's landmark Great Mosque of al-Nuri and leaning minaret destroyed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

