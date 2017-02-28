Transcript for Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination

North Korea is now demanding that Malaysia. Hand over the body. I North Korean delegation arrived in Malaysia today with the hopes of getting Kim John non body. And also the two women behind bars except to be charged with murder tomorrow officials say those women. There are paid nine. The X nerve agent at column course airport. A high level group from North Korea arrived in Malaysia overnight hoping to bring home mom's body. Meanwhile Kim John un so called reign of Tara over North Korea taking another horrifying turn. South Korea spy agency says and he ordered. The execution of five of his senior security officials they reportedly shot with anti aircraft guns. Because they made false reports to him and that enraged him.

