Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination

More
A Malaysian official said two women were set to be charged with murder for the killing using a potent nerve agent.
0:53 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination
North Korea is now demanding that Malaysia. Hand over the body. I North Korean delegation arrived in Malaysia today with the hopes of getting Kim John non body. And also the two women behind bars except to be charged with murder tomorrow officials say those women. There are paid nine. The X nerve agent at column course airport. A high level group from North Korea arrived in Malaysia overnight hoping to bring home mom's body. Meanwhile Kim John un so called reign of Tara over North Korea taking another horrifying turn. South Korea spy agency says and he ordered. The execution of five of his senior security officials they reportedly shot with anti aircraft guns. Because they made false reports to him and that enraged him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45804142,"title":"Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination","duration":"0:53","description":"A Malaysian official said two women were set to be charged with murder for the killing using a potent nerve agent.","url":"/International/video/murder-charges-expected-kim-jong-nam-assassination-45804142","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.