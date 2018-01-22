North Korean delegation led by pop icon met with protesters in Seoul ahead of Winter Olympics

More
Protests show mixed response in South Korea to plan for Olympians from the North and South to march together and field a joint hockey team.
0:47 | 01/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korean delegation led by pop icon met with protesters in Seoul ahead of Winter Olympics
Meanwhile in South Korea today conservative activists burned a photo of Kim Jung and in the street just. As a North Korean music star was passing through to visit the venue for next month's Olympics. The north and south into planned to carry unification flag during the opening ceremony. Okay. Yeah. Blue Chevy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52519284,"title":"North Korean delegation led by pop icon met with protesters in Seoul ahead of Winter Olympics","duration":"0:47","description":"Protests show mixed response in South Korea to plan for Olympians from the North and South to march together and field a joint hockey team.","url":"/International/video/north-korean-delegation-led-pop-icon-met-protesters-52519284","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.