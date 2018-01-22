Transcript for North Korean delegation led by pop icon met with protesters in Seoul ahead of Winter Olympics

Meanwhile in South Korea today conservative activists burned a photo of Kim Jung and in the street just. As a North Korean music star was passing through to visit the venue for next month's Olympics. The north and south into planned to carry unification flag during the opening ceremony. Okay. Yeah. Blue Chevy.

