Transcript for Om Banna's motorcycle temple in India

Is now the news thanks to veterans. Its streets are shared by pedestrians tuck tucks cows pigs elephants and even camp. You much speed and too few seatbelts and helmets have turned India's highways and to some of the deadliest in the world. With over 230000. Fatal accidents each year. That's seven times as many as occur in the US. Her narrow road trip throughout this time we discovered a place where people pray for their safety and and worship a miraculous motorcycle. Just stop where at a temple here. For the bikers beauty. Everybody and we've got it doesn't matter letters are bike stops here yeah I think it. And having your your journey yet I'm. Thousands of people each year make the pilgrimage to this remote place in northwest Indians to pay their respects to the 350 CC and field bullet bike is encased protecting. From some of the elements according to legend the bike drove itself back to this spot again and again after its writer Obama and Guidant in nearby crash. He is honored with flowers fires and even like the nation's small sacrifices from travelers seeking safety on India's treacherous roads. Or. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.