Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel

Syrian state media said it was from Israeli missiles; Israel had no comment.
0:25 | 04/27/17

Transcript for Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel
It's just breaking news overnight where residents serious capital were shaken out of bed this morning. By a massive explosion it sparked a large fire near the airport there in Damascus we see the scenes just coming in this morning. Now reports from the man police say it was a result of an air strike by Israel's military. The target is said to be an arms supply come operated by the militia group Hezbollah which receives tons of weapons from Iran.

{"id":47050772,"title":"Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel","duration":"0:25","description":"Syrian state media said it was from Israeli missiles; Israel had no comment.","url":"/International/video/overnight-explosion-rocks-damascus-syrian-government-blames-israel-47050772","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
