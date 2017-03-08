Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility

More
Logan Maistry, a spokesperson for South Africa's Department of Correctional Services, told ABC News that Pistorius was taken to a medical facility for a checkup but declined to provide further details.
0:23 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility
All former paralympic athlete Oscar historians was reportedly washed from prison at to a hospital South Africa after he complained of chest pains TMZ is reporting. That prison officials claim the thirty year old double amputee is okay now and we'll be returned to the prison later today. The story is is serving a six year sentence for the shooting death of his girlfriend Rita Steve camp. Back in 2013.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49014052,"title":"Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility","duration":"0:23","description":"Logan Maistry, a spokesperson for South Africa's Department of Correctional Services, told ABC News that Pistorius was taken to a medical facility for a checkup but declined to provide further details.","url":"/International/video/paralympian-oscar-pistorius-medical-facility-49014052","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.