Transcript for Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility

All former paralympic athlete Oscar historians was reportedly washed from prison at to a hospital South Africa after he complained of chest pains TMZ is reporting. That prison officials claim the thirty year old double amputee is okay now and we'll be returned to the prison later today. The story is is serving a six year sentence for the shooting death of his girlfriend Rita Steve camp. Back in 2013.

