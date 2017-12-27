Passenger describes 'horrible experience' after bizarre flight to Tokyo

More
Authorities are looking into how a passenger was allowed to board the wrong flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo.
3:00 | 12/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Passenger describes 'horrible experience' after bizarre flight to Tokyo
Oh man did we disappointed. Definitely look I've loved them time of life. Waiting for the next play being on the flight the first flight that went nowhere. The last five flying first look image those periods one Condit. They compensated at with the money but I don't know that was full compensation in my mind how much was it. It was 30000. Person. We have family here we. Day after Christmas. We we love and celebration time we lost and sleep we've lost. Nelson good meals that we want to come here here to and so. Buffalo I think that can really be replaced with someone you know it was nice but it definitely not know we're here in dating. Decided to turn around and it wasn't really describe why so. And we didn't see why they had to turn around one passenger. We missed my life meeting up with friends tonight in without reservation. They are actually check any man no man has I have him on. Neighborhood. Positioning don't expect that. And then they're doing is turning around the middle of the plate doesn't. Now I'm sick of it here. How much with the compensation. There is nothing that. Do you think that's. Now identity a lot. Yeah. When he cracked thirty. Yeah. Good Oakland's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52016880,"title":"Passenger describes 'horrible experience' after bizarre flight to Tokyo","duration":"3:00","description":"Authorities are looking into how a passenger was allowed to board the wrong flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo.","url":"/International/video/passenger-describes-horrible-experience-bizarre-flight-tokyo-52016880","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.