Transcript for Pentagon says Syria strike specifically hit 3 targets

At 9 PM eastern standard time French British and US forces struck targets in Syria in support of president strokes objective. To deter the future use of chemical weapons. The targets that were struck and destroyed were specifically associated with the Syrian regime's. Chemical weapons program. We also selected targets that would minimize the risk to innocent civilians. The first target was a scientific research center located in the greater Damascus area. This military facility was a serious center for the research development production and testing of chemical and biological warfare technology. The second target was a chemical weapons storage facility west of calls. We assess that this was the primary location of Syrian Sharon and precursor production equipment. The third target which was in the vicinity of the second target contain both the chemical weapons equipment storage facility. And an important. Command post human a number of targets need to select from and again we did not select those that at a higher risk of collateral damage and specifically a high risk of civilian casualties and so the weapon airing but you know back to your earlier question. The weapon airing in was done the modeling was done. To make sure that would mitigate the risk of any chemicals that bring those facilities mitigate the risk of civilian casually so. Were there other targets that we looked at their work we selected these specific targets both based on the significance. To the chemical worker weapons program as well as the location and lay out. Last year we conducted a unilateral strike on a single site. The focus was on the aircraft associated with the Syrian chemical weapons attack in April of 2007 thing. This evening we conducted strikes with two allies on multiple sites that will result in a long term degradation serious capability. To research develop and employ chemical and biological weapons. Important infrastructure was destroyed which will result in a setback. For the Syrian regime. They will lose yours a research and development data. Specialized equipment inexpensive. Chemical weapons precursors. The only the only. Communications. That took place specifically associated with this operation before the targets were struck. Was a normal deconstruction of the airspace the procedures that are in place for all of our operations in Syria with we did not do any coordination. With the Russians on the strike snorted recurring pre notify them. There right now we have no additional attacks planned. But as far as the legal authority under the article two of the constitution we believe the president has every region. To defend vital American interest and that is what he did here tonight and about authority.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.