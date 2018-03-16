Several people hurt after ski lift malfunctions in Georgia ski resort

More
The terrifying video shows people jumping from their ski lift chairs.
0:40 | 03/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several people hurt after ski lift malfunctions in Georgia ski resort
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53803412,"title":"Several people hurt after ski lift malfunctions in Georgia ski resort","duration":"0:40","description":"The terrifying video shows people jumping from their ski lift chairs.","url":"/International/video/people-hurt-ski-lift-malfunctions-georgia-ski-resort-53803412","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.