Several people stabbed in Finland, 1 person apprehended: Police

More
Several people were stabbed today in the center of the Finnish city of Turku, according to police in Finland.
0:23 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several people stabbed in Finland, 1 person apprehended: Police
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49293718,"title":"Several people stabbed in Finland, 1 person apprehended: Police","duration":"0:23","description":"Several people were stabbed today in the center of the Finnish city of Turku, according to police in Finland.","url":"/International/video/people-stabbed-finland-person-apprehended-police-49293718","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.