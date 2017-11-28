Transcript for Pope Francis avoids word Rohingya in Myanmar speech

The big question going into this first public address by poet Frances was would he mention the let her hang got. Or indeed the military crackdown going on in this country and mail to the back question is none of the very blood breaking guy is a very politically charged. Was the Lebanese authorities that like people using it. Reason he didn't he chose instead to focus on solid Darcy religious plurality and freedom of religion. He said the future of landmark must be peace a peace based on respect for the dignity and rights that each member of society and respect each ethnic group and its identity. Speaking before him walls and sun CT the embattled leader of this country she's been criticized for not speaking out on the hall of the rating gets he did mention a mistake but chose instead to focus on a loss of understanding between communities Rosen. Blame the military out right now of course we don't know wolf the Pope says in private to the Burmese authorities I think a little people might be dismayed by. He's chosen not to tackle this. Issue publicly. But I think the Vatican would say that the Pope is coming and it's a calm tensions relevance that. For ABC news I'm gentleman in my among.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.