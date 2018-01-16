Pope Francis expresses pain, shame over clergy sex abuse scandals in Chile

"Here I feel bound to express my pain and shame at the irreparable damage caused to children by some ministers of the Church," Pope Francis said while addressing Chilean government officials.
1:09 | 01/16/18

Comments
Transcript for Pope Francis expresses pain, shame over clergy sex abuse scandals in Chile
