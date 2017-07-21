Prince George's first few years

More
The son of Prince William and Princess Kate was born on July 22, 2013 and is third in line to the British throne.
1:55 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince George's first few years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48782555,"title":"Prince George's first few years","duration":"1:55","description":"The son of Prince William and Princess Kate was born on July 22, 2013 and is third in line to the British throne.","url":"/International/video/prince-georges-years-48782555","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.