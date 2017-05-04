Transcript for Prince Harry honors Princess Diana's legacy in emotional speech about landmines

Twenty years ago or in the loft months upon life. My mother campaign to draw attention. To the horrific and indiscriminate and part of non ones. She visited affected areas such as hum. In anger and and of Arctic in Bosnia. She heard how people in these communities lived in constant fear that he step may be then lost. She met when voters heard suffered life changing injuries as a result of anti personnel mines. She listens to their stories. And helped serve him with a world. At the time the attention my mother hole to this issue wasn't universally popular. Some believe she'd stepped over the line into the a reader of political campaign. The fun this this wasn't a ball politics. It was about people. She was not prepared for all voters who she felt needed voice motorists. Whether it be marginalize men dying of aids in London. Ostracized sufferers of leprosy in India all the teenage children lost her neck to rely on mine in on. She usually had a big spotlights a song and she used it to bring attention on the people that others had forgotten. Ignored. What too afraid to support my mother I'd be shocked and appalled by the impacts the land mines were having an incredibly vulnerable people. And on children in particular. She didn't understand why more people we're not willing to address the coals of so much suffering. She refused to accept that these destructive weapons should be left where they well. Just because they were perceived as too expensive. And difficult to remembered. In June 1997. At a seminar organized by Mines Advisory Group and the Landmine survivor's network. My mother said in his speech. Even if the wolves to Florida tomorrow to bomb these weapons. This terrible legacy of minds already in the we'll continue to play deport nations of the clothes. The evil that men do lives off to them. There's two young boys Merrick and doctor I'm now grown man and a witness today. Twenty years along. But it personal struggle with the physical and emotional injuries. And with the high cost of replacing that prosthetics. When my mother fed to buy it and talk it out organs. Just weeks before her untimely death. She told him he would not be forgotten. Please. Help me keep our work is all terror and Mahler. And other people like them throughout the world who still need us to finish the job and reads the planet of landmines. Collectively. We have the knowledge. The skill. And resources to achieve it. So that's great future generations proud and finish what we still has acute.

