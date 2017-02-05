Transcript for Princess Charlotte turns 2

Oh wait is finally over Britain has its first princess in 25. Years and prince George and is now a big Brothers. The speculation about the royal baby's name ended today. Announcements it's what Charlotte Elisabeth Diana her royal highness princess Charlotte of Jesus can. This morning we have the first photos of the newest royal baby into Charlotte at home win Big Brother prince George. The latest edition of the daily Charlotte Elisabeth Diana is being christened today she and her parents prince William and got just eight. And her Big Brother George will be joined by family members and Charlotte got parents for the ceremony. William and Kate decided to forego tradition. And instead selected their closest friends like they did during prince George's recent most of all this day was a poignant not. William's mother the late Princess Diana. She was born and raised on this estate baptized in this church. And it was important to William to Chris in Charlotte just four days after Diane his 54 birthday. Willing cages at this year due she is princess Charlotte now six months old. Laughing with her stuffed animal house can use that and this would have pink cardigan a first look at those sparkling blue eyes. The pictures were snapped by her mother duchess Kate herself who happens to be an accomplished photographer. It was a moral somebody Farris went giving Kate touched down in Canada with prince George once again stealing the show. Full on assault and Charlotte mustering the will waive on her first ever will tour. And from London this morning we are getting that new look at princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday tomorrow. You've seen here enjoying the outdoors and his picture taken by her mother duchess Kate. She and prince Williams say they are delighted to share the photo.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.