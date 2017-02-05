-
Now Playing: Explaining the war in Syria
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte turns 2
-
Now Playing: ‘Mr. Gorilla’ helps real apes with his London Marathon finish
-
Now Playing: London dock worker saves cat from Thames
-
Now Playing: May Day protests worldwide
-
Now Playing: Englishman in gorilla costume finishes London Marathon after 6 days
-
Now Playing: Bomb attack causes oil spill along Colombia's 2nd largest pipeline
-
Now Playing: A tour of the Madrid street art scene
-
Now Playing: Meet the 'brave' Syrian women who came to the US to change their country's fate
-
Now Playing: London police arrest 6 in raids, foiling terrorist plot
-
Now Playing: May 2, 2011: Inside the mission to kill Osama bin Laden
-
Now Playing: May 2, 2011: Inside the compound where Osama bin Laden lived and died
-
Now Playing: 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
-
Now Playing: Man armed with knives arrested in London on terror charges
-
Now Playing: Skydiving through the eyes of a paratrooper
-
Now Playing: Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel
-
Now Playing: Russia stakes Arctic claim with military bases
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old survives being run over by 2 cars in China
-
Now Playing: Father, son jump overboard after boat bursts into flames
-
Now Playing: Meet the grand prize winner of Glamour's College Women of the Year awards