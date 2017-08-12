Transcript for Reporter's notebook: Chaos at Jerusalem protests

In the Old City of Jerusalem today Muslim prayers he'd have to be a flash point. Jack and act out act forget that Lionsgate outlast. Any time in ten people. Out of the mom I'm sorry I'm proud. It started off fairly prominent Israeli military will be fat. There it is really security of course spread out in the opening. Even right behind even compared to other times attention it's relatively light there are no metal detectors no barriers there were no age restrictions. And then as the Israeli military put up metal barriers. Palestinian crowd seemed to snap marching through Bryant and Eric cameraman gets caught at the bit that keeps rolling and we ran into this Palestinian antique shop to avoid further trouble but it doesn't stop. Here's the view from outside the streets are quiet and were inside. There were more flare ups across Jerusalem in Gaza red crescent says at least one Palestinian has been shot and killed by Israeli troops. In the West Bank fiery protests there. And across the Muslim world and Jordan and Indonesia that. Across the region thousands turned out to protest for Jerusalem for this city excited eager here Palestinians say they're not looking for a third Intifada. Molly had Terry ABC news Jerusalem.

