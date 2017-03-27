Russian opposition leader gets jail sentence after mass protests

More
Alexei Navalny was fined 20,000 rubles (roughly $350) and given a 15-day jail sentence for violating public meeting rules and disobeying police.
1:15 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian opposition leader gets jail sentence after mass protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46402383,"title":"Russian opposition leader gets jail sentence after mass protests","duration":"1:15","description":"Alexei Navalny was fined 20,000 rubles (roughly $350) and given a 15-day jail sentence for violating public meeting rules and disobeying police.","url":"/International/video/russian-opposition-leader-jail-sentence-mass-protests-46402383","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.