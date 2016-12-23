UN Security Council Votes to End Israeli Settlements After Trump Called for Veto

The United Nations Security Council has passed a previously postponed vote to end Israeli settlements after the U.S. abstained from voting.
12/23/16

Comments
Transcript for UN Security Council Votes to End Israeli Settlements After Trump Called for Veto
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

