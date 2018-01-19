Shirtless Vladimir Putin takes dip in icy Russian lake for the Epiphany

The brawny, bare-chested Russian leader, 65, was photographed Thursday taking a dip in the frigid cold waters of Lake Seliger, located about five hours northwest of Moscow.
1:05 | 01/19/18

Transcript for Shirtless Vladimir Putin takes dip in icy Russian lake for the Epiphany
Yeah. Well okay. We'll bring you. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

