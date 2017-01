Transcript for Shooting Reported at EDM Festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

And there is more breaking news on this side of the war of the shooting this morning were being told at a nightclub in Mexico. In an area packed with American tourists. Shots rang out early this morning and via del Carmen at a club hosting an electronic dance music or EDN festival the local media is saying at least four people are dead. Many morning. One person we talk he what this means says most of the people and inside that event were Americans we'll continue to stay on top of that breaking story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.