Siberian Female Powerlifter Moves 36-Ton Tram Cars

Russian female powerlifter pulls two 18-ton tram cars filled with passengers in an attempt to send a new national record.
1:01 | 01/25/17

Transcript for Siberian Female Powerlifter Moves 36-Ton Tram Cars

