Now Playing: Siberian Female Powerlifter Moves 36-Ton Tram Cars

Now Playing: Small Car Combo Gets Tall Man in Trouble

Now Playing: Man Steals Electric Guitar by Putting It in His Pants

Now Playing: Man Rides Jet Ski Through Flooded Streets

Now Playing: 600-Pound Sea Lion Chooses Car for Its Bed

Now Playing: Giant Alligator Draws Crowds and Raises Safety Concerns

Now Playing: World's Oldest Panda Celebrates Birthday

Now Playing: Firefighters Use Wrecker to Rescue Cow Stuck in Swimming Pool

Now Playing: Giant Alligator Caught on Video at Nature Reserve

Now Playing: Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say

Now Playing: 1-Pound Puppy Adopted

Now Playing: Middle School Principal Shaves Head to Support Bullied Student

Now Playing: Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow

Now Playing: Balancing Brothers Break Guinness Record in 52 Seconds

Now Playing: 3 Maned Wolf Pups Born at Little Rock Zoo

Now Playing: Snow Day at Oregon Zoo

Now Playing: Orphaned Kangaroos Play Fight Over Food

Now Playing: Snowboarder, Tuber Make Most of Snowy Street

Now Playing: Man Commutes Through Snowy Streets on Unicycle