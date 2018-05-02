Snow falls on Paris

More
Gusts of snow fall on Paris, France, dusting the City of Light's statues and landmarks in fresh powder.
0:53 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow falls on Paris
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52853281,"title":"Snow falls on Paris","duration":"0:53","description":"Gusts of snow fall on Paris, France, dusting the City of Light's statues and landmarks in fresh powder.","url":"/International/video/snow-falls-paris-52853281","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.