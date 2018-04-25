-
Now Playing: Son of Kim Jong Nam is reportedly in hiding: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Former bodyguard on Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's
-
Now Playing: Trump's 'bromance' with French President Macron?
-
Now Playing: Son of US detainee in North Korea stays hopeful amid anticipation of Trump-Kim talk
-
Now Playing: Sanders addresses allegations against Pruitt
-
Now Playing: Former police officer, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dark chocolate may make you smarter, study suggests
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case: Sources
-
Now Playing: Live update on the police shooting in Dallas
-
Now Playing: President George H.W. Bush honors wife with 'crazy socks'
-
Now Playing: Dallas police officer dies 1 day after shooting that injured 2 others: Officials
-
Now Playing: Video shows Florida high school officer body slam student
-
Now Playing: Woman kills husband's mistress, herself: Police
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on the 'transformation' in America
-
Now Playing: Former transit commissioner resigns after vulgar rant during traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Video shows frantic pool rescue of boy trapped underwater in lazy river
-
Now Playing: What are the new rules in a post-#MeToo workplace?
-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed on Southwest flight speaks out
-
Now Playing: Hear the 911 call that led to capture of Waffle House suspect