South Korean residents of the DMZ look forward to inter-Korean summit

More
Tae Sung Dong, or Taesung Freedom Village, located in the Korean demilitarized zone, is home to 193 people.
0:52 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Korean residents of the DMZ look forward to inter-Korean summit
And. An inning. Yeah. It. It's. That it's double a or listen Michael there's. And in apple dipped and he and how that would and a I putting it though I didn't join us as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54694471,"title":"South Korean residents of the DMZ look forward to inter-Korean summit","duration":"0:52","description":"Tae Sung Dong, or Taesung Freedom Village, located in the Korean demilitarized zone, is home to 193 people.","url":"/International/video/south-korean-residents-dmz-forward-inter-korean-summit-54694471","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.