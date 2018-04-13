South Korea's 'yogurt ladies' ride motorized fridges to bring your dairy fix

More
The fleet of delivery ladies used to have to drag along heavy carts all day.
1:07 | 04/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Korea's 'yogurt ladies' ride motorized fridges to bring your dairy fix
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54448467,"title":"South Korea's 'yogurt ladies' ride motorized fridges to bring your dairy fix","duration":"1:07","description":"The fleet of delivery ladies used to have to drag along heavy carts all day.","url":"/International/video/south-koreas-yogurt-ladies-ride-motorized-fridges-bring-54448467","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.