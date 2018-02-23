Stolen painting by French impressionist Edgar Degas found on bus in France

"Les Choristes" was stolen from the Cantini Museum in Marseille in 2009.
All an original impression is they're God's painting which was stormed back at 2009. Has now been found French custom officers near Paris discovered the stolen pay campaigning. In a suitcase on a boss officials say none of the passengers on board claimed the suitcase during the search of course they wouldn't. The artwork depicts a scene from Mozart's all opera and was stolen from the museum must say more than eight years ago.

