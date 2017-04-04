Suspected gas attack kills dozens of civilians in Syrian town

More
A suspected chemical attack has killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
1:02 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspected gas attack kills dozens of civilians in Syrian town
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46563907,"title":"Suspected gas attack kills dozens of civilians in Syrian town ","duration":"1:02","description":"A suspected chemical attack has killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.","url":"/International/video/suspected-gas-attack-kills-dozens-civilians-syrian-town-46563907","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.