Swimming robot probes Fukushima reactor to find melted fuel

An underwater robot entered a badly damaged reactor at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant Wednesday, capturing images of the harsh impact of its meltdown, including key structures that were torn and knocked out of place.
1:10 | 07/19/17

