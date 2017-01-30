Transcript for Terror Attack at Quebec City Mosque Kills 6; 2 Suspects Held

We begin with that breaking news a mass shooting. At a mosque in Canada six worshippers killed what's being called a terror attack in Quebec city. Eight people were hurt in the attack of the victims were said to range in age from 35 to seventy years old. Witnesses say the gunman wore ski masks and open fire on worshippers at the end of the prayer service two suspects are now in custody. The suspect. Swore out arrest and 01 worldwide terrorist that here. And the other lot of laws congress says in the air today in Colombia who lives on in ways we can confirm that today is to access service. Canada's prime minister has been very vocal in his support of Muslim refugees after last night's attack he reiterated that support saying. Diversity is our strength and a religious tolerance. Is a value that we as Canadians hold dear. Well the New York police department is stepping up patrols at mosques and other hours. Abortion appear in the city in response to be attacked the mayor reminded all New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

