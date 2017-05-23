Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks

More
Terrorist attacks over the last few decades.
2:51 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47589696,"title":"Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks","duration":"2:51","description":"Terrorist attacks over the last few decades.","url":"/International/video/terror-uk-timeline-recent-attacks-47589696","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.