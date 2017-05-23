-
Now Playing: Video from inside Ariana Grande concert shows moment loud bang sets off panic in crowd
-
Now Playing: Mother tells harrowing tale of escape from Manchester Arena
-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan on Manchester: 'Terror is a threat that we all face together'
-
Now Playing: Manchester attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi: Police
-
Now Playing: Manchester Arena bombed in terror attack
-
Now Playing: Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks
-
Now Playing: Melania and Ivanka Trump praise Saudi Arabia for empowering women
-
Now Playing: Loud explosion heard near Ariana Grande concert
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate stars in new video for Children's Hospice Week
-
Now Playing: Israel's consul general in New York on the importance of Trump's visit
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on first foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Trump touches down in Tel Aviv, what to expect
-
Now Playing: Multiple fatalities at Ariana Grande concert
-
Now Playing: Manchester Arena evacuated after explosion reports
-
Now Playing: 19 confirmed dead at Ariana Grande concert: Manchester police chief
-
Now Playing: Chinese fighter flew inverted above US Air Force jet over Yellow Sea
-
Now Playing: British army detonates intact WWII bomb
-
Now Playing: ‘Mr. Gorilla’ helps real apes with his London Marathon finish
-
Now Playing: May Day protests worldwide
-
Now Playing: London dock worker saves cat from Thames