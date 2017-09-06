Transcript for Theresa May says 'let's get to work'

And I will now pulled a government. A government that's come provides assistance sea and lead Britain hole woods at this critical time for our country. This government will guide the country through the crucial Rex six tolls. Let's begin in just ten days. I'm still live up on the win of the British people by taking the United Kingdom outs but the European Union. A tool works to keep our nation safe and secure. By delivering the change that dissect hours following the according attacks it just times of London. Cracking down on the ideology at this zionist extremism. And all those who support six. I'm giving the police and field authorities. The pilot Craig needs to keep our country safe. The government side these local fairness and opportunity. The harms that everything we do. So that's we will fulfill the promise of Rex six to get them. Times over the next five years built a country in which no one wants no community is left behind. A country in which prosperity and opportunity. Chad right across these United Kingdom. Once the country needs more than at it says and see. But having secured the largest number of states and the greatest number of seats in the general election. It is clear that only the conservative and Unionist policy. Has legitimacy and ability to provides that says shinji by commanding a majority in the house of commons. As we do we will continue to work without friends and allies in the democratic Unionist policy in particular. Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship that many years. And this gives me the confidence to believe that's we will be able to work together it. The it dress of the whole United Kingdom. This will allow us to come together as a country. And channel energy is towards a successful bricks its deal that works for every one in this country. Securing a new partnership with the EU which guarantees on long term prosperity. That's what people voted for last June. That's what we will do that Bob. Now let's get to work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.