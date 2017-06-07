Now Playing: White House won't say if Trump will press Putin over election interference

Now Playing: Thousands of anti-capitalist demonstrators protest the G-20 summit

Now Playing: Mosul residents: ISIS ordered us to make escape routes for them

Now Playing: Fate of terminally ill 'Baby Charlie' continues to be debated

Now Playing: Iraqi fighters go house to house to reclaim Mosul in what could be the last stand for ISIS

Now Playing: North Korea successfully tests a ballistic missile capable of hitting the US

Now Playing: North Korea conducts historic test of missile capable of reaching US

Now Playing: Mosul's battle zone full of destroyed buildings, roads

Now Playing: North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Now Playing: ISIS' 'caliphate' faces collapse, with the future of the territory it claimed in limbo

Now Playing: Cute ceremony held for retiring K-9s

Now Playing: North Korea releases video of July 4 missile launch

Now Playing: Waves crash against yards in New Zealand

Now Playing: President Xi, Chancellor Merkel meet pandas in Berlin

Now Playing: Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead

Now Playing: US-backed forces breach ISIS stronghold of Raqqa

Now Playing: US, South Korea respond to North Korea's ICBM launch

Now Playing: North Korea launches first successful intercontinental ballistic missile test

Now Playing: Cop carries a baby above floodwaters