Torrents of juice flood Russian town after factory accident

A flash flood of fruit juice from a PepsiCo factory flooded the streets of Lebedyan in southern Russia.
0:45 | 04/25/17

Transcript for Torrents of juice flood Russian town after factory accident
You know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47019235,"title":"Torrents of juice flood Russian town after factory accident","duration":"0:45","description":"A flash flood of fruit juice from a PepsiCo factory flooded the streets of Lebedyan in southern Russia.","url":"/International/video/torrents-juice-flood-russian-town-factory-accident-47019235","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
