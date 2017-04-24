Truck colliding with car caught on dashcam

More
Dashcam captures moment truck veers into the path of a car, creating massive collision. The driver of the car escaped with bruised fingers.
0:15 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Truck colliding with car caught on dashcam
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46984022,"title":"Truck colliding with car caught on dashcam","duration":"0:15","description":"Dashcam captures moment truck veers into the path of a car, creating massive collision. The driver of the car escaped with bruised fingers.","url":"/International/video/truck-colliding-car-caught-dashcam-46984022","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.