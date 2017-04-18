Transcript for UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls for general election on June 8

I have just chat at a meeting of the cabinet. Rarely agrees that the government should cool a general election to be held on the eighth of June. I want to explain the reasons for that decision. What happened next. And the choice facing the British people when you come to the days in this election. Last summer. Off the country gratitude to beat the European Union. Christian needed certainty. Stability. And strong leadership. And since I became prime minister the government has to do that's precisely that. Despite. Predictions of immediate financial and economic change. Since the referendum we have seen consumer confidence remained high. Records numbers of jobs. And economic growth that succeeded full expectations. We also delivers all the mandates that we what happened to it by the referendum results. Britain is leaving the European Union. On that can be eaten sending back. A dust we go to the future the government has the right for negotiating on new relationship with Europe. We wanted to eat and special partnership. Between a strong and successful European Union and the United Kingdom which is free to chalked its own way in the world. That means we will regain control of the power and money unwritten rules aren't already reported. And we will be free to strike trade deals with old friends and new continents all around the world. This is the right approach. A disease in the national interest. But the other political parties but eyes it. At this moment of enormous national significance. The should be unity here in Westminster. But instead there is division. The country is coming to get that but Westminster seasonal. In recent weeks labor that threatens to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The liberal Democrat. Hats that said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill. The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that full body reveals Britain's membership of the European Union. I'd unelected members of the house of rules cut out to fight to us that respect that the way. Opponents believe because the government's majority is sizable boost our resolve what week. And that they can force us to change schools. Day well. They underestimate. Our determination. To get that to all done. A dime not propel it Tibetan endanger the security of millions of working people across the country. Because they are doing jeopardize is that where we must do took a path of wrecks it. And it weakens the government's case yet to position it you. If we do not hold a general election. That political game playing will continue. And the negotiations with the European Union will reach the most difficult stage in the runup to the next check you election.

